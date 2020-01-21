Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,037,000 after buying an additional 470,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,676,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $878.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $840.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $806.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $509.63 and a 1 year high of $879.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

