Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 105,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $541,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,320 shares in the company, valued at $873,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $164,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.94. Raymond James has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $96.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

