Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $309.03 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.14 and a 52 week high of $320.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

