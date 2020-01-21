Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,165 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,440,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,326,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,451,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 521,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 959,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 422,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

