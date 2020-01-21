Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,640 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 97.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $160.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

