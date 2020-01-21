Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 270,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 417,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,805,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 54.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,683,000 after buying an additional 208,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 111,573 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.63. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

