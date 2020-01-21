Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 61,076 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,722,247 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 61,076 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $429,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average is $144.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

