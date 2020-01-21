Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $317.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,397.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.