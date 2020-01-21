Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 409,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after buying an additional 113,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,638 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:NFG opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

