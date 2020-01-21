Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,425,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. LKQ’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

