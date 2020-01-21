Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Analysts expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post sales of $62.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.54 million and the highest is $62.96 million. Upland Software posted sales of $45.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $219.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.11 million to $219.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $261.98 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $265.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. Raymond James upped their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $17,078,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Upland Software by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 306,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 202,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

