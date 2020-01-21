Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Analysts expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post sales of $62.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.54 million and the highest is $62.96 million. Upland Software posted sales of $45.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $219.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.11 million to $219.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $261.98 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $265.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. Raymond James upped their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $17,078,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Upland Software by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 306,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 202,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Upland Software Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million
