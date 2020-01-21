$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to announce sales of $1.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 million and the lowest is $750,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $12.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $39.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 91,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 155,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

