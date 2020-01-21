Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GYM. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective (up previously from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 343 ($4.51).

LON:GYM opened at GBX 310 ($4.08) on Friday. GYM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The firm has a market cap of $428.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 285.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.23.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

