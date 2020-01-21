GVC (LON:GVC) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053.83 ($13.86).

GVC opened at GBX 911.40 ($11.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 886.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 760.31. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.69.

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

