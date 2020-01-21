Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Lowered to GBX 316 at Goldman Sachs Group

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 319 ($4.20) to GBX 316 ($4.16) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMSO. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 298.33 ($3.92).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 255.20 ($3.36) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.46. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.