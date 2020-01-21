Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Inphi Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inphi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPHI. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $83.11 on Monday. Inphi has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

In other Inphi news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

