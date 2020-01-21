Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of CRS opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.31.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

