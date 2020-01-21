Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE FR opened at $42.88 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

