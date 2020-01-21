RPM International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Group raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $74.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. RPM International has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.