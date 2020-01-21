Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of FBC opened at $37.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello purchased 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

