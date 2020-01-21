Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OC. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $65.65 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Owens Corning by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,805,000 after purchasing an additional 335,925 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $221,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

