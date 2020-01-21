Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OC. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $65.65 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Owens Corning by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,805,000 after purchasing an additional 335,925 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $221,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,381.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Inphi Co. Issued By B. Riley
Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Inphi Co. Issued By B. Riley
Carpenter Technology Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Carpenter Technology Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
RPM International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
RPM International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Increased by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Increased by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report