Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) PT Raised to GBX 380 at Goldman Sachs Group

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 313.85 ($4.13).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 323 ($4.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Boohoo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47).

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

