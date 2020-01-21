Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target Raised to GBX 225 at Jefferies Financial Group

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 248.30 ($3.27).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

CAPC stock opened at GBX 263.30 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -13.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.49.

In other news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.