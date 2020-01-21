Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 305 ($4.01).

Shares of LON:CINE opened at GBX 191.30 ($2.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

In other news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

