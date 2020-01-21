Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 127

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 127 ($1.67) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CEY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 128.17 ($1.69).

Get Centamin alerts:

LON CEY opened at GBX 128.60 ($1.69) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 27.96. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.74%.

In other Centamin news, insider Marna Cloete purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.