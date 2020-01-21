Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for EI Group (LON:EIG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 252 ($3.31).

Shares of EI Group stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.74) on Friday. EI Group has a 1 year low of GBX 192.20 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 289 ($3.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.07.

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

