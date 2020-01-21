PNC Financial Services Group Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

PNC opened at $153.36 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

