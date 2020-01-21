Cogeco Communications Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$583.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCA. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.38.

TSE CCA opened at C$104.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$72.32 and a one year high of C$120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$112.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at C$222,634.72. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $412,114 over the last 90 days.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

