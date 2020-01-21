B. Riley Weighs in on Alcoa Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AA opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

