William Blair Weighs in on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.38 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.