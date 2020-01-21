Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMI. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

In related news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after purchasing an additional 650,900 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 653,960 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,817,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,238,000 after purchasing an additional 628,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after purchasing an additional 94,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

