Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Reduced by Analyst

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

NYSE:ESS opened at $308.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.27. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $257.49 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.62 and a 200 day moving average of $313.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

