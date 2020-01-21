DA Davidson Weighs in on Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $6.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2020 earnings at $25.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $27.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

NYSE:GS opened at $249.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.09.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

