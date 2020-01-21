Hancock Whitney Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE HWC opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

