Piper Sandler Weighs in on Brigham Minerals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

MNRL stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 327,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 29.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

