Piper Sandler Weighs in on Brigham Minerals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

MNRL stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 327,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 29.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PNC Financial Services Group Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share
PNC Financial Services Group Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share
Cogeco Communications Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share
Cogeco Communications Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share
B. Riley Weighs in on Alcoa Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on Alcoa Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings
William Blair Weighs in on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
William Blair Weighs in on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan Inc
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc Reduced by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report