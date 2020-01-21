Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

