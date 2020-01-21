National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

NFG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NFG opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

