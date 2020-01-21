Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Allot Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,015 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,020% compared to the average daily volume of 894 put options.

ALLT stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $325.64 million, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

