Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.99

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RHC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$77.99 ($55.31) and last traded at A$77.99 ($55.31), with a volume of 364473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$77.50 ($54.96).

The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs alerts:

In related news, insider Craig McNally 51,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. Also, insider Peter Evans 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.