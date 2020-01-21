Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.08

Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.08 ($1.48) and last traded at A$2.05 ($1.45), with a volume of 607050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.03 ($1.44).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Magellan Global Trust’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Magellan Global Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

