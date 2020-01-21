Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.74

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$61.74 and last traded at C$61.60, with a volume of 126583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.37.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion and a PE ratio of 51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other Open Text news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 51,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total value of C$2,920,465.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 756,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,563,631.53. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.23, for a total transaction of C$498,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,041,251.49.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

