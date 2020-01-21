QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.83

Shares of QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$13.83 ($9.81) and last traded at A$13.71 ($9.72), with a volume of 2968352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$13.83 ($9.81).

The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$12.47.

In related news, insider Frederick (Fred) Eppinger 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

