A. O. Smith (AOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY19 guidance at $2.25-2.28 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AOS opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

