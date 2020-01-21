Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $395.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

