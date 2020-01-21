CVB Financial (CVBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVBF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.