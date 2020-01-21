Community Bank System (CBU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Community Bank System to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBU stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.01. Community Bank System has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

In other Community Bank System news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $503,587.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,345.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $204,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

