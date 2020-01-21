Silgan (SLGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Silgan to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLGN opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Silgan has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

