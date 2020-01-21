Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €26.30 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ARL. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.04 ($32.60).

Shares of ARL opened at €29.84 ($34.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 12 month high of €31.90 ($37.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

