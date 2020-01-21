DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.89 ($120.80).

Shares of BEI stock opened at €106.70 ($124.07) on Friday. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €105.64 and its 200-day moving average is €106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

