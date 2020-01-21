Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.89 ($120.80).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €106.70 ($124.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €105.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

